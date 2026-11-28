Bishops Canon Benedict Koledoye A profile of Canon Benedict Koledoye, Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Cardiff-Menevia.

Auxiliary Bishop-elect of Cardiff-Menevia

Benedict Oladipo Koledoye was born on 21 April 1971 in Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria. His family comes from Sabomi, in the Ilaje-Ese Odo area of Ondo State. He trained for the priesthood at Sacred Heart Minor Seminary, Akure, and Ss Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Ibadan. He was ordained priest for the Diocese of Ondo in Akure on 5 September 1998 and, subsequently, was incardinated in the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia.

He served in parishes in Ondo and Akure, and was Parish Priest of St Peter’s, Ode-Irele, and of Blessed Michael Tansi, Akure. He was also the diocese’s Coordinator of Human Rights and Prison Programmes and Chaplain to the Knights of St John International. After postgraduate study in Bradford, where he was supply priest at St Joseph’s, he returned to Nigeria as Director of the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (2008–2010).

He came to Wales in 2011 as Parish Priest of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Burry Port. In 2015 he became Administrator of St Joseph’s, Swansea, a post he held until 2026. He was also Diocesan Master of Ceremonies for Menevia from 2015 to 2024. He became Chancellor of the Diocese of Menevia in 2022 and has been Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia since 2024. In 2026 he was appointed Parish Priest of St Mary of the Angels, Canton, Cardiff.

Academic qualifications

BA Philosophy (University of Ibadan, 1995); STB (Pontifical Urbaniana University, Rome, 1998); MA Peace Studies (University of Bradford, 2008); PhD Governance and Development (Swansea University, 2017); MA Society, Law and Religion, Diploma in Ecclesiastical Latin, and Licentiate in Canon Law (KU Leuven, 2021–2023).

Link

For more, please visit the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia‘s website.