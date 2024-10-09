Cardinal Archbishop McMahon congratulates Cardinal-elect Timothy Radcliffe Archbishop McMahon congratulates Ca... Cardinal » »

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon OP, Vice President of the Bishops’ Conference, has warmly welcomed the news that Father Timothy Radcliffe OP will be made a Cardinal by Pope Francis.

Archbishop McMahon said:

“I’m delighted that my brother and fellow Dominican priest Fr Timothy Radcliffe OP will be elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis.

“During his time in the priesthood, Fr Timothy has been tirelessly dedicated to his ministry and has made significant and valuable contributions to the Catholic Church, including his recent involvement in Synod discussions.”

After his Sunday Angelus, on 6 October, Pope Francis announced that he will hold a Consistory for the creation of new Cardinals on 8 December 2024, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

After the consistory, the Catholic Church in England and Wales will have four members of the College of Cardinals: Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments and former Bishop of Leeds, Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald, former Prefect of the then-Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, and Cardinal-elect Timothy Radcliffe.

Three of the four will be Cardinal-electors, although Fr Radcliffe turns 80 on 22 August 2025.

“It is a well-deserved honour and Fr Timothy and the other Cardinal-elects will be in my prayers as they embark on their new appointment.”

Father Radcliffe is an English friar who served as Master of the Order of Preachers from 1992 to 2001.

The Consistory will take place before the opening of the 2025 Jubilee of Hope and after the conclusion of the Second Session of the Synod on Synodality in the Vatican.