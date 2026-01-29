Trafficking Africa Anti Human Trafficking Conference 2026 Africa Anti Human Trafficking Confe...

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) is hosting a conference with the support of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW) and participating Catholic Bishops Conferences across Africa to examine the challenge of human trafficking.

Background

Building on the momentum generated since the inaugural Africa-wide anti-human trafficking conference in 2018, Catholic institutions and partners across the continent have strengthened Church–State collaboration, enhanced survivor support mechanisms, and expanded awareness-raising and empowerment initiatives. A truly inclusive, continentally anchored conference in Africa will consolidate these gains and articulate clear, actionable priorities for the next phase of engagement.

When/Where

Tuesday 19 May – Friday 22 May 2026

Abuja, Nigeria [in person]

How to Attend

Contact Fr Mark Odion, link below, to register your interest to attend this Conference. In your mail please include the following information; Full Name, preferred contact details, country of origin, organisation, dietary requirements.

This does not guarantee attendance.

Email Fr Mark

Payment details and location information will be sent following successful application to attend.

Theme

Inclusive Strategies for Ending Human Trafficking: Reaching the Most Marginalised

Emerging vulnerabilities in parts of Africa, including the targeting of people with disabilities, women, children, and heightened concerns regarding organ harvesting across Africa, require a deliberate focus on inclusive, survivor-centred, and community-rooted strategies. The conference will showcase scalable models that integrate Church-State collaboration, empowerment, and localized approaches.