Owned by the Archdiocese of Westminster and managed by Caritas Westminster, Bakhita House is an essential part of the Bakhita Initiative.

It is a ‘triage’ centre for the emergency placement of women escaping human trafficking and its function will be to support the beginnings of the restorative process.

The local Catholic Parish is already committed to supporting its work. This facility provides assistance to the most vulnerable and traumatised individuals who have experienced human trafficking – particularly those who fall outside the existing structures of support.

It has a pan-London role and is a national resource in the sense that it takes victim referrals from anywhere in the UK on the basis of need.

Caritas Bakhita House provides accommodation for up to fourteen women guests over the age of seventeen.

It provides care and rehabilitation for guests and for others who have been trafficked but are not resident at Bakhita House through:

Emergency support

Psychosexual therapy

Legal and financial assistance

Mentoring and help with accessing accommodation

Education and employment will increasingly be provided by St Mary’s University through foundation/degree courses and employment within the university.

Caritas Bakhita House has the following values and principles of action:

Love – Expressed in compassionate support and long term commitment

Respect – for the gift and dignity of each individual

Community – a welcome which creates friendship and belonging

Spirituality – nurtured by that Joy in creative activity which lifts the spirit

There is a strong team approach to the development and management of the services provided at Caritas Bakhita House.

Caritas Bakhita House staff aim to:

Establish a strong ethos of restoration and care Establish initial trust and rapport with guests Accompany guests to interviews and meetings as required

Provide mentoring and support to volunteers

Facilitate health, legal and social support for guests and other clients

Work closely with other team members, sharing knowledge and expertise Work closely with the resettlement support worker to support guests and other clients through their restorative journey Assist with life planning for guests and clients

Caritas Bakhita House follows all the Safeguarding guidelines and policies of the Archdiocese of Westminster.

Official Site

You can find out more by visiting the Bakhita House section on Caritas Westminster’s website.