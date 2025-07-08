Caritas Bakhita House is an essential part of the initiative. It is a ‘triage’ centre for the emergency placement of women escaping human trafficking and its function is to support the beginnings of the restorative process.
The local Catholic Parish is already committed to supporting its work. This facility provides assistance to the most vulnerable and traumatised individuals who have experienced human trafficking – particularly those who fall outside the existing structures of support.
It has a pan-London role and is a national resource in the sense that it takes victim referrals from anywhere in the UK on the basis of need.
Caritas Bakhita House provides accommodation for up to fourteen women guests over the age of seventeen.
It provides care and rehabilitation for guests and for others who have been trafficked but are not resident at Bakhita House through:
Education and employment will increasingly be provided by St Mary’s University through foundation/degree courses and employment within the university.
Caritas Bakhita House has the following values and principles of action:
There is a strong team approach to the development and management of the services provided at Caritas Bakhita House.
Caritas Bakhita House staff aim to:
Caritas Bakhita House follows all the Safeguarding guidelines and policies of the Archdiocese of Westminster.
