A webinar was held on 12 July 2021 that aimed to provide a rational guide to the assisted suicide debate with two speakers with extensive experience of this complex and sensitive subject.

Founding Director of Living and Dying Well, Robert Preston is a former civil servant and parliamentary official. Baroness Ilora Finlay is a cross-bench member of the House of Lords and one of Europe’s leading palliative care consultants. They make clear from the outset that, in their view, the case being made for changing the law to legalise physician-assisted suicide does not stack up.

From law, to clinical practice, social attitudes, end of life care, public safety and the experience of those jurisdictions, they carefully lay out their evidence in a manner that recognises and respects that others may see the matter differently – something of a rarity in this emotionally-charged area of discussion.

Bishop John Sherrington, our Lead Bishop for Life Issues, introduced the evening co-hosted by the National Board of Catholic Women.

Watch

You can watch on this page or watch on YouTube for linked timecodes for the speakers.