World Mental Health Day Resources

Here is a list of Catholic charities working to address the mental health crisis. Your support in any form can make a difference.

The Catholic Children’s Society (CCS)

The Catholic Children’s Society (CCS) supports disadvantaged children and families across London, Hertfordshire and the South East. They work with individuals of all faiths and none; our sole aim is to help those in greatest need. They deliver professional counselling and therapy services on-site in over 70 schools. Each year they support hundreds of children who experience issues such as abuse, neglect, domestic violence and family breakdown. They also train school staff, enhancing their skills to identify and support pupils with mental health needs.

Support their work here.

The Sanctuary Course for Catholics

How can a church become a sanctuary—a place where individuals living with mental health challenges feel safe, supported, and a sense of belonging? The Sanctuary Course for Catholics was created to inspire and equip communities of faith that are asking this important question. Developed in consultation with mental health professionals, theologians, and people with lived experience, this eight-session study guide explores key mental health topics and examines meaningful ways to offer companionship, support recovery, and promote wellbeing.

Support their work here.

The Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministries

The Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers (CMHM) is a Lay Association of the Christian Faithful whose members are called to be a healing presence in the lives of people with mental illness. Members of the CMHM see Christ in those who live with a mental illness. CMHM members work to eliminate the stigma and discrimination that people living with a mental illness encounter in the Church and in human society.

Support their work here.

The Brentwood Catholic Children’s Society

Brentwood Catholic Children’s Society (BCCS) was established in 1984. They see their work as a requirement of faith as well as a moral and social responsibility and are proud of their Catholic foundation; the Bishop of Brentwood, Bishop Alan Williams, is their President and they enjoy much support from the Catholic community.

Support their work here.

Other

The Catholic Education Service (CET) provides a list of Mental Health Resources on their website here.