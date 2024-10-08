World Homeless Day Resources

Here is a list of Catholic charities working to address the homelessness crisis. Your support in any form can make a difference.

Cardinal Hume Centre

The Cardinal Hume Centre is a non-profit organisation based in Westminster London, which helps families, children and young people to overcome poverty and avoid homelessness. The Centre first opened its doors in 1986. The Centre strives towards a society where every individual has a safe place to live and the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Support their work here.

The Passage

The Passage takes its values and ethos from the teachings and example of St. Vincent De Paul, a Christian and social reformer who co-founded the Daughters of Charity in 1633. Vincent believed in action rather than words and in hands-on service to vulnerable people. Their vision is of a society where street homelessness no longer exists and everyone has a place to call home.

Support their work here.

Caritas Dioceses of Salford

Caritas Salford, the domestic social action agency of the Catholic Diocese of Salford, was created in 2008 but their history goes back more than a century. Since their launch they have incorporated the work of Catholic Children’s Rescue Service, Catholic Welfare Societies, St Joseph’s Mission to Deaf People, Justice and Peace, Racial Justice and Catholic Family Care to bring together work of individual charities created over a hundred years. Caritas Salford are proud of their rich heritage in the area and that they’re able to continue supporting people in communities right across Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Support their work here.