Addressing the Dual crisis: World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day

On October 10, as we observe World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day, we confront the interconnection between homelessness and mental health.

10 October

On October 10, as we observe World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day, we confront the interconnection between homelessness and mental health. Both issues highlight the need for strategies that address the root causes of homelessness, including economic instability and inadequate mental health services.

World Homeless Day raises awareness of the importance of mobilising resources for those without a safe home and World Mental Health Day highlights the need for the support for mental health services.

In this section, you’ll find resources to guide your support on these issues and a message from Bishop Paul Mason, lead Bishop for the Mental Health Project.

Bishop Mason's message for World Mental Health Day

Bishop Paul Mason calls for employers to "recognise and respond" to the mental health needs of workers.  

World Homeless Day Resources

Here is a list of Catholic charities working to address the homelessness crisis. Your support in any form can make a difference.