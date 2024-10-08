Addressing the Dual crisis: World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day

10 October

On October 10, as we observe World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day, we confront the interconnection between homelessness and mental health. Both issues highlight the need for strategies that address the root causes of homelessness, including economic instability and inadequate mental health services.

World Homeless Day raises awareness of the importance of mobilising resources for those without a safe home and World Mental Health Day highlights the need for the support for mental health services.

In this section, you’ll find resources to guide your support on these issues and a message from Bishop Paul Mason, lead Bishop for the Mental Health Project.