Caritas Do Justice Do Justice is an initiative led by the Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) encouraging Catholics to take meaningful action in response to the urgent needs within their communities.  icon-home » Events » Do Justice

Inspired by the love of God for all people, Caritas Social Action Network operates as a member of Caritas Internationalis, the global expression of charity within the Catholic Church, spanning over 160 countries.

Do Justice is grounded in the Christian principles embodied by the first Christians, motivated by the love of the risen Christ to become ambassadors of reconciliation and strive for a world of peace and justice.

Through Do Justice, we’re encouraging Catholic parishes and schools, individuals and communities to take meaningful action in response to the urgent needs within their communities.

Website

Visit Do Justice for more information and initiatives.