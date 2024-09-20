Trafficking Webinar: Modern slavery on our doorstep Prevention of modern slavery is critical. Recognizing the signs of the potential for exploitation within the community in which we live is critical.  icon-home » Events » Webinar: Modern slavery on our door...

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 13:00-14:00

Via Zoom

Modern slavery is not just a distant problem: it is happening right on our doorstep. Hidden in plain sight, from forced labour in local businesses to domestic servitude in ordinary homes, thousands of people are trapped in exploitation across our communities. In the shadows, forced labour can be found in hidden sweatshops. People are daily being coerced and controlled into criminal and sexual exploitation on our streets and in homes across the country. Modern slavery takes many forms, trapping vulnerable people in exploitation. It is in the supply chains of the food we eat, the clothes we wear, and the services we use every day, without us realizing its presence.

Victims are often vulnerable individuals, lured by false promises, then coerced into working under inhumane conditions with little or no pay at all, or into engaging in criminal acts for which they are held accountable. They face threats, psychological and physical abuse, experiencing an overwhelming fear that keeps them silent. They are stripped of their freedom and dignity, trapped in a cycle of abuse and exploitation.

As consumers and citizens, it is crucial we recognize the signs and work together to eradicate this heinous crime. Prevention of modern slavery is critical. Recognizing the signs of the potential for exploitation within the community in which we live is critical. Raising awareness of modern slavery and the myriad forms it takes is the first step toward ending this injustice. We must act now to prevent modern slavery, to uncover these hidden crimes, support the victims, and hold perpetrators accountable. Modern slavery is not just a global issue, it is also a local problem. It thrives in the shadows, and it is our responsibility to confront it. With awareness and action, we can bring it to light and put an end to the suffering of thousands of people. It is, therefore, the time to ask: “what can we do to ensure freedom for all, right here where we live?”.

*This webinar is restricted for Schools/Diocese/Catholic Agencies. Registrations not using one of these emails will not be approved.

For more information please contact Fr Mark Odion