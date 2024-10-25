Retreat Rome’s best kept secret Once a 13th-century monastery, now a unique Catholic retreat nestled in the hills above Rome.  icon-home » Events » Rome’s best kept secret

What started life as a 13th-century monastery is now home to a uniquely Catholic residential conference facility in the hills above Rome and across a stunning lake from Castel Gandolfo – the summer residence for many popes.

Palazzola is the perfect location for pilgrimages, retreats, conferences, weddings and holidays. Previous guests include the Bishops of England and Wales, the Swiss Guards, universities, schools and pilgrims both in groups and individually. No matter who you are you will receive a warm welcome at Palazzola.

Once there you can find peace in the chapel, sunshine on the terrace, and newly refurbished pool and pool area. Palazzola is renowned for its delicious local cuisine and free flowing local wine.

For those of you that have visited before, many improvements have been made and some nice surprises await you.

Located about an hour from Central Rome we are just over 20 minutes from Ciampino airport.

Palazzola is owned by the Venerable English College in Rome, one of the foremost Catholic seminaries, and has been run by the Piacentini family for over three generations.

Whatever your reason for going, you’re guaranteed to fall in love with Palazzola!

More information

For more information information and to book a room, visit Palazzola’s website.