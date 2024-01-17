Holy Land

War and violence against the innocent must end, says Cardinal after 100 days of war in Gaza

Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 @ 5:54 pm
His Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, has stressed that our prayers must continue after more than 100 days of war in Gaza:

“The 100 days of warfare in Gaza and Israel illustrate, yet again, the horrors of war and the reinforcing of the barriers of hatred that it creates.

“Our 100 days of prayer are not futile and our prayer must continue, not only for peace in the wider Middle East but also in Ukraine and all other areas riven by conflict.

“The local Church tells us that the parish of the Holy Family in Gaza continues to be a place of safety for over 600 people, including over 50 severely disabled and very vulnerable children. They need our prayers and practical help financially.

“So, too, we pray for all those involved in current negotiations to bring additional humanitarian aid to the beleaguered people of Gaza and medical aid to the hostages. Tireless efforts in negotiations are essential. This war and violence against the innocent must end. The hostages must be released. People must be able to live in peace.

“The long, slow work of reconstruction has to begin, sooner or later, on the ruined foundations of life in Gaza and in Israel. The challenges are immense and the dangers facing the world immediate and deeply troubling.”

