Caritas Tablet Lecture: Catholic Education in the 21st Century – Challenges and Opportunities Raymond Friel OBE, CEO of the Caritas Social Action Network, will give the Tablet Lecture on Catholic Education in the 21st Century.

Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Join The Tablet for an insightful exploration of how Catholic education is evolving to meet the demands of the modern world featuring guest speaker Raymond Friel OBE, CEO of the Caritas Social Action Network.

Raymond has spent most of his professional life in Catholic education in roles including teacher, headteacher and CEO of two multi academy trusts.

He has written a number of influential books on Catholic education and leadership. He was awarded an OBE in 2022 for ‘services to education’.

Timings

5.30pm: Arrival

6-7pm: Lecture

7-8pm: Drinks and canapes

Venue

CCLA Investment Management Office

1 Angel Lane

London

EC4R 3AB

