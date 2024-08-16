Art and the Afterlife

When: Monday 14 October 2024

Time: 6:30pm – 7:45pm

Where: The Exchange Theatre, 75 London Rd, Twickenham, TW1 1BE

Cost: £8 Standard ticket – £5 Concession ticket

Book Tickets – Via St Mary’s University

Throughout history, art and music have allowed cultures to explore the question of what happens after death. Join us for an evening discovering how art has enabled us to grapple with one of life’s most fundamental questions: what lies beyond.

The format will be a discussion led by a panel of distinguished guests, followed by an audience led Q&A. Shelagh Fogarty, the popular TV and radio presenter and journalist will host the proceedings. Through discussion, different understandings and representations of ‘the afterlife’ in art will be explored, as will differing cultural perspectives.

Host

Shelagh Fogarty is the award-winning radio presenter of the weekday afternoon show on LBC radio. Her career spans the worlds of presenting, journalism and writing. She has a knack for making hard-hitting news stories accessible to the widest possible audience, having worked for various BBC Radio and TV regions and for many ITV shows. She is a regular contributor to the Daily Telegraph, Total Politics and The Tablet. Shelagh is an accomplished and engaging corporate event host with years of live broadcasting experience, which make her the perfect host for this event.

The Panel

Fr Patrick van der Vorst was a former Director of Sotheby’s Europe and worked for over 25 years in the art world. As an auctioneer he sold the collections of the Duke & Duchess of Windsor and Elton John. He secured investment from the BBC’s Dragon’s Den and set up his own online art valuation company which he subsequently sold. He was ordained to the priesthood in 2023. On his hugely successful website, he combines his knowledge of the arts with the Gospel, offering a daily Gospel Reading paired with a related work of art and a short reflection.

Baroness Hollins was created a crossbench life peer in the House of Lords in 2010, and is Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry of Learning Disability at St George’s University of London. She one of the UK’s foremost authorities on learning disability and mental health and is founder of the charity Books Beyond Words, which produces word free books for people with learning disabilities. She is former president of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists; former president of the British Medical Association; former president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists and a former member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

Lynne Hanley is an art historian who combines expert knowledge with a love of making art accessible, compelling and enjoyable. She runs a successful business which specialises in Gallery tours and talks. She combines a deep knowledge of art history, with engaging and often surprising narrative.

Booking

Cost: £8 Standard ticket – £5 Concession ticket

Book Tickets – Via St Mary’s University