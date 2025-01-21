Sunday Mass procession at Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows in Aboud, Palestine

The bishops of the Holy Land Co-ordination visited Aboud, a Palestinian village in the West Bank with nine ancient churches, and where Christians and Muslims live alongside each other. They were warmly welcomed by Father Remon Haddad and the parish community of Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows.

This short video shows the procession at Sunday Mass featuring the flags of the nations represented by Holy Land Co-ordination delegates.

During their visit, the delegation engaged with parishioners, listening to their stories and needs to gain a deeper understanding of the lives of Christians in the Holy Land.

The group then met with the Aboud Village Council to explore the dynamics of village life, before visiting the Greek Orthodox Church and St Barbara’s shrine.

