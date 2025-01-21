Sister Nabila on what peace means for Palestinian Christians

Sister Nabila Saleh, who served at the Rosary Sisters School in Gaza and directed its kindergarten for five years, spoke to the Holy Land Co-ordination bishops about the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, stressing that peace can allow people to live.

Sister Nabila, who was in Gaza for six months during the war, said:

“The peace is important to every person, especially in Gaza for our small community, because when we have the peace we live.

“We stay in safety and we have all the possibilities to work, to study – everything. We hope that this peace continues forever, for the two populations, Israeli and Palestinian.”

