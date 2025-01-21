Bishop Jim Curry humbled to visit the Palestinian Christians of Aboud

On his first Holy Land Co-ordination pilgrimage, Bishop Jim Curry, auxiliary Bishop for the Diocese of Westminster, shared how he was touched by the dignity of the Christians he met despite the many hardships they face.

Bishop Curry visited Father Remon Haddad and the parish community of Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows in Aboud, a Palestinian village in the West Bank, on Sunday, 19 January 2025.

He said:

“I am humbled to be here in Aboud, in a packed church full of families and young people, and the most wonderful, joyful celebration in midst of what is undeniably their suffering.

“Aboud is a small, ancient Christian village in the Palestinian territories in the West Bank. It’s surrounded by unauthorised settlements, and life has been very hard for them since the beginning of the war.

“Many of them are not able to go to their jobs or have lost their jobs in Jerusalem and Israel. But today was a celebration of faith”.

Watch Also

Sunday Mass procession at Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows in Aboud, Palestine

The bishops of the Holy Land Co-ordination visited Aboud, a Palestinian village in the West Bank with nine ancient churches, and where Christians and Muslims live alongside each other. They were warmly welcomed by Father Remon Haddad and the parish community of Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows. Watch here

Sister Nabila on what peace means for Palestinian Christians

Sister Nabila Saleh, who served at the Rosary Sisters School in Gaza and directed its kindergarten for five years, spoke to the Holy Land Co-ordination bishops about the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, stressing that peace can allow people to live. Watch Here