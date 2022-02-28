Holy Week

Station 14: Jesus is laid in the Tomb

Monday, February 28th, 2022 @ 7:00 am

Consider how the disciples, accompanied by his holy Mother, carried the body of Jesus to bury it. They closed the tomb, and all came sorrowfully away.
icon-home » The Church » Liturgical Seasons » Lent » Holy Week » Good Friday » Stations of the Cross » Station 14: Jesus is laid in the To...

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how the disciples, accompanied by his holy Mother, carried the body of Jesus to bury it. They closed the tomb, and all came sorrowfully away.

My buried Jesus! I kiss the stone that encloses you. But you rose again on the third day. I beseech you, by your resurrection, to make me rise in glory with you at the last day, to be always united with you in heaven, to praise you and love you forever.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

By the Cross with thee to stay;
There with thee to weep and pray,
Is all I ask of thee to give.

Next Stage

Prayers for the Pope

Station 12: Jesus dies on the Cross

Jesus is finally overwhelmed with suffering, bowed his head and died.

Prayer to Our Lady of Sorrows

Prayer to Our Lady of Sorrows

Station 1: Jesus is Condemned to Death

Consider how Jesus Christ, after being scourged and crowned with thorns, was unjustly condemned by Pilate to die on the cross.

Station 7: Jesus falls the Second Time

Consider the second fall of Jesus under the Cross; a fall which renews the pain of all the wounds in his head and members.

Station 9: Jesus falls the third time

Jesus was weak in the extreme when he fell the third time

Station 10: Jesus is stripped of his garments

Jesus was violently stripped by the executioners.