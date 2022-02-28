Station 12: Jesus dies on the Cross

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how Jesus, after three hours of agony on the cross, is finally overwhelmed with suffering and, abandoning himself to the weight of his body, bowed his head and died.

O my dying Jesus! I kiss devoutly the Cross on which you died for love of me. I have merited by my sins to die a terrible death, but your death is my hope. By the merits of your death, give me the grace to die embracing your feet and burning with love for you. I commit my soul into your hands.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Let me share with thee his pain

Who for all our sins was slain,

Who for me in torments died.

