The Diocese of Clifton has undertaken a preliminary investigation into the allegations raised against Canon Christopher Whitehead. At the conclusion of the aforementioned inquiry, it was determined that no canonical action was warranted. The Diocese communicates that Canon Whitehead has resumed his duties as Parish Priest of Saint John the Evangelist in Bath.