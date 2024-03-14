Bishops Resignation of the Bishop of Clifton and appointment of a new bishop CBCEW » Resignation of the Bishop of Clifto... Bishops » »

Today, the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has accepted the resignation of the Right Reverend Declan Lang as Bishop of Clifton. Bishop Declan was ordained the ninth Bishop of Clifton on 28 March 2001 and has served the Diocese for 23 years as its bishop.

The Holy Father has appointed Rev. Canon Bosco MacDonald, a priest of the Diocese of Clifton, until now Dean of the Cathedral Church of St Peter and St Paul, Bristol, as the tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Clifton.

Bishop-elect Bosco MacDonald said, on hearing the news of his appointment:

“I am humbled that His Holiness Pope Francis has called me to become the 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Clifton, following the retirement of Bishop Declan Lang who has served us so lovingly and faithfully for 23 years, giving his life completely to the joys and hopes as well as the challenges of our Catholic communities here in the West of England.

“As I embark on this new journey, I am filled with gratitude for the prayers and affection of so many wonderful priests and people, family and friends far and wide.

“I am eager to renew my profession of faith and deepen my communion with the Successor of Peter and my brother Bishops. And just as Pope Francis encourages Bishops to be close to their people in a spirit of service, I accept this new role in obedience to my priestly call with a commitment to serve the priests and people of Clifton to the best of my ability, with care, tenderness, and compassion.

“May the love of Christ and the intercession of Our Blessed Lady, Conceived Without Sin guide every step I take as the 10th Bishop of this lovely Diocese of Clifton.”

Bishop Declan Lang said:

“I would like to congratulate Canon Bosco MacDonald and accompany him with my prayers on his appointment as the 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Clifton. He has many years of pastoral experience having worked in a number of parishes both as an assistant priest, parish priest and Dean of Clifton Cathedral. He brings much experience to his new ministry within the diocese which he will carry out with dedication and faithfulness.

“I am sure he will also be a valuable member to the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales as we discern the way forward in a changing society.

“Please remember Canon Bosco in your prayers as he prepares for this new ministry.

The Episcopal Ordination of Bishop-elect MacDonald will take place in the Cathedral Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Clifton, Bristol. The date will be announced in due course.

Biography

