Apostleship of the Sea

Sea Sunday

Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 @ 11:30 am

Every year churches around the world celebrate Sea Sunday. It is a day for people to come together to pray for seafarers and fishers, and thank them for the vital role they play in all of our lives.

icon-home » Events » Sea Sunday

Your church can show your support for seafarers and fishers this Sea Sunday, and raise vital funds to ensure we can support everyone who needs our help. This year, Sea Sunday is on the 10th July, but you can also choose to celebrate seafarers and fishers any day of the year that suits you.

We have a range of resources to download to help your parish celebrate Sea Sunday this year, including a parish resource booklet, a poster, and an appeal talk. You can download these, and more, below.

Sea Sunday Parish Booklet 2022Download
Sea Sunday 2022 Poster 1Download
Sea-Sunday 2022 Poster 2Download
Sea Sunday 2022: Appeal TalkDownload

Children’s Resources

Sea Sunday 2022: Childrens activities sheet (Colour)Download
Sea Sunday 2022: Childrens activities sheet (Black/White)Download
Sea Sunday 2022: Childrens Prayer CardsDownload

If you would like to speak to us about how you can get involved in Sea Sunday, or to organise a speaker or resources, please contact us:

In England and Wales:

Roland Hayes
roland.hayes@stellamarismail.org
07887 893763

In Scotland:

Euan Mcarthur
euan.mcarthur@stellamarismail.org
07720 093155

Holy Land Coordination 2022

Catholic Bishops from Europe were in Jerusalem for the annual Holy Land Coordination.

Dies Domini – Keeping the Lord’s Day Holy

A series of discussions for Advent called 'Dies Domini - Keeping the Lord's Day Holy'.

The God Who Speaks

In 2020 we will be celebrating, living and sharing God‘s Word.

Pray for Peace in Ukraine

Join together in solidarity to pray for peace in Ukraine.

World Meeting of Families 2022

The World Meeting of Families takes place from 22 - 26 June 2022.

Day for Life 2022

Day for Life 2022 focuses on caring for and valuing the elderly.