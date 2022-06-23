Apostleship of the Sea Sea Sunday Every year churches around the world celebrate Sea Sunday. It is a day for people to come together to pray for seafarers and fishers, and thank them for the vital role they play in all of our lives.  icon-home » Events » Sea Sunday

Your church can show your support for seafarers and fishers this Sea Sunday, and raise vital funds to ensure we can support everyone who needs our help. This year, Sea Sunday is on the 10th July, but you can also choose to celebrate seafarers and fishers any day of the year that suits you.

We have a range of resources to download to help your parish celebrate Sea Sunday this year, including a parish resource booklet, a poster, and an appeal talk. You can download these, and more, below.

Children’s Resources

If you would like to speak to us about how you can get involved in Sea Sunday, or to organise a speaker or resources, please contact us:

In England and Wales:

Roland Hayes

roland.hayes@stellamarismail.org

07887 893763

In Scotland:

Euan Mcarthur

euan.mcarthur@stellamarismail.org

07720 093155