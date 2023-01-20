RJS23: Questions for Reflection

As Catholics we believe that every human being is created equally in the image of God. It is important to consider how we can better reflect this in our own actions, both as individuals and part of the wider Church.
The following questions are intended to help facilitate discussion around this year’s Racial Justice Sunday theme in your own parish, group or school.
You may wish to use them after listening to the filmed reflections on our site and conclude by saying the Racial Justice Sunday prayer together.
You can also use our resource ‘In the Image and Likeness of God’ for further discussion and reflection.
While Racial Justice Sunday is an important moment for reflection, these issues should always be actively considered. We therefore hope that this will be a helpful resource all year round.