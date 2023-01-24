Racial Justice

RJS 23: Schools Resources

Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 @ 12:58 pm

These activities are a way of engaging with Racial Justice Sunday (RJS), however this theme is relevant for the whole year rather than just one Sunday and so can be used by schools and parishes at any time.

icon-home » Events » Racial Justice Sunday » RJS 23: Schools Resources

These resource can be amended by staff or students from primary or secondary schools or colleges. They are extremely versatile and can be easily adapted to suit the needs and abilities of schools, for example they can support pupil-led worship and/or teacher-led learning.

Engage with this Initiative

It is important because it can help to create positive change where people of all races and cultures can be treated fairly and we can build a better and more peaceful world. It also links with the Catholic Schools Inspectorate (CSI) which encourages pupils knowing and understanding Catholic Social Teaching, the school following the liturgical year (such as Racial Justice Sunday) and pupils taking a leading role in prayer/liturgy.

Resources

RJS23 – Primary School – Presentation
RJS23 -Primary School – Activities
RJS23 – Secondary School – Presentation
RJS23 – Secondary School – Activities

Working Together for Racial Justice

Nalini Nathan helps us focus on 'Working Together' for racial justice.

Praying Together for Racial Justice

Bishop Paul McAleenan focuses on ‘Praying Together’ for racial justice.

Racial Justice Sunday 2021

We need to oppose racism and pursue racial justice with renewed vigour.

RJS23: Prayer

You can pray this prayer on Racial Justice Sunday.

In the Image and Likeness of God

Our Lady and the Child Jesus from a diverse cross-section of cultures.

RJS23: Questions for Reflection

Questions to facilitate discussion around the theme for Racial Justice Sunday,