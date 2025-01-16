Spirituality Responding to the Psalms Taking the Responsorial Psalm from the Sunday Liturgy of the Word, we’re inviting you to reflect on each verse for a few days and hope to stimulate this process by providing short, simple questions to encourage deeper thought before moving on to the next verse.  icon-home » Our Work » Spirituality » Responding to the Psalms

A new resource from the Spirituality Committee

The Spirituality Committee of the Bishops’ Conference has been reflecting on how best to support and sustain a person’s prayer life. Particularly those who may not have easy access to the internet or streaming services. The Committee has looked to the psalms as the inspiration for its new resource.

The Responsorial Psalm is an integral part of the Liturgy of the Word. Taking the psalm from the Sunday Liturgy, we’re inviting you to reflect on each verse for a few days and hope to stimulate this process by providing short, simple questions to encourage deeper thought before moving on to the next verse. The aim is that this will sustain people throughout the week.

Example

Taking the first verse of the Responsorial Psalm for Sunday 26 January 2025 (Cycle C), here’s an example of what we mean:

Sunday 3 C – 26 January 2025 [Sunday of the Word of God] – Responsorial Psalm

Ps 19(18):8. 9. 10. 15. ℟ John 6:63c

YOUR WORDS, O LORD, ARE SPIRIT AND LIFE.

The law of the LORD is perfect;

it revives the soul.

The decrees of the LORD are steadfast;

they give wisdom to the simple.

To encourage deeper personal reflection…

Reflect on where the Word of God is in your life on a daily basis

Thank God for the wisdom that comes to us through the scriptures

The precepts of the LORD are right;

they gladden the heart.

The command of the LORD is clear

it gives light to the eyes.

We continue this spiritual exercise for the remaining verses of the psalm, reading the text of each verse, then spending a few days reflecting on the questions provided.

By the time you have finished contemplating the final verse of the Responsorial Psalm, it should be just about time to move on to the following Sunday’s Liturgy of the Word.

Who’s it for?

This simple initiative, ‘Responding to the Psalms’, works well for individuals and small groups. But, if it feels a little too personal, you can, of course, reflect on your own at home.

Share

The resource is intended to be freely distributed either digitally or, for those who struggle with internet access, on paper. It could be included in the weekly parish newsletter.

The Liturgy Office, on behalf of the Spirituality Committee is making the ‘Responding to the Psalms’ resource available in two formats: as a Word document and as a PDF.

Psalms for the coming month will be posted two weeks before the beginning of the month.

Downloads

There are the two formats for each month. Please download or print for someone who cannot access online.

January 2025