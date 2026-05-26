Spirituality Soundings Soundings was an initiative of the National Spirituality Committee of the Bishops of England and Wales to explore how spirituality was being explored across the country.  icon-home » Our Work » Spirituality » Soundings

‘Soundings’ was an initiative of the National Spirituality Committee of the Bishops of England and Wales to explore how spirituality was being explored across the country. Some of the committee members would visit various dioceses to meet people involved in spirituality. The purpose of these meetings was to learn about what was happening in the diocese, to inform people of the work of the Spirituality Committee, and to encourage the group to keep in contact with each another. The type of meetings depended on the needs of the groups in the diocese.

Covid restrictions had a massive impact on this mission, and it has not been possible to continue this initiative in recent years. However, the spirituality group in the Diocese of Lancaster invited committee members to visit in May 2026. We hope that this ultimately will launch a new round of visits across the dioceses. The event was hosted at the Monastery of Our Lady in Warton on 9 May, and consisted of a day on prayer and spirituality. Attendees learnt about different methods of prayer, we able to spend time in discussion, and found out more about the work of the National Committee.