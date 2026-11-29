Advent Remember the suffering and the poor, says Ukrainian Bishop on First Sunday of Advent  icon-home » CBCEW » Seasons » Advent » Remember the suffering and the poor...

The Eparch, or Bishop, of the Ukrainian Eparchy of the Holy Family of London, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, has given a reflection on the First Sunday of Advent, calling for prayers for the Christians of the Holy Land and the suffering of Ukraine as the latter face almost five years of war.

Bishop Nowakowski was speaking after hosting the Knights and Dames of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem at his Cathedral in Mayfair, London.

“Today, we remembered in our prayers the people of Ukraine who are suffering through this long, extended war – coming into a time of Christmas where it will be cold for them,” said Bishop Nowakowski. “We remembered them in our prayers, as we remembered people throughout the world who are being persecuted for their faith.”

The evening before, on Saturday, 28 November, the Order invested new Knights and Dames in St George’s Cathedral, Southwark – including the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend John Sherrington.

The Chief Celebrant was his predecessor in Liverpool, the Archbishop Emeritus Malcolm McMahon.

Full reflection

Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski’s reflection for the First Sunday of Advent:

Dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

I want to greet you on this First Sunday of Advent. As we prepare ourselves for the celebration of the Nativity of the Lord, it’s also important for us to remember those who are suffering, the poor, both in our neighborhoods and in countries that are far away from us.

Today, I had the opportunity to welcome in our Cathedral of the Holy Family of London, our brothers and sisters who are members of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. They spend so much of their time and dedication helping the Christians in the Holy Land.

Today, we also remembered in our prayers the people of Ukraine who are suffering through this long, extended war – coming into a time of Christmas where it will be cold for them. So we remembered them in our prayers, as we remembered people throughout the world who are being persecuted for their faith.

In the Eastern Catholic Church, we refer to this time of Advent as the Philip’s Fast, and we prepare not only our homes for the coming of our Lord, but we also are asked to prepare our souls, to make room in our busy life for the newborn babe who is our Saviour.

We want to participate in all the works of charity that we can – by donating to soup kitchens for the poor, throughout the world, donating food to our local food banks, perhaps volunteering if we can with organisations that are assisting those in need.

We want to pray for the Bishops of England and Wales who are preparing along with their clergy and faithful for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

We unite our prayers and thoughts with our Holy Father, Pope Leo, who is pastoring our Church at this very difficult time in the history of Christianity.

I want to extend my prayerful best wishes to all of you, dear brothers and sisters, and thank you for your thoughts and prayers of support for my brothers and sisters in Ukraine, and also those who are living here now in the United Kingdom who have had to flee harm’s way and have found welcome here.

God bless you all. Glory to Jesus Christ. Glory forever.