Religious Festivals 2025

6 January Feast of the Epiphany The day that commemorates the first manifestation of Jesus to the Gentiles for Christians. It is celebrated on January 6th as it marks 12 days after Christmas when the three kings arrived in Bethlehem. Christian

6 January Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday The date used to celebrate the tenth Sikh Guru and spiritual master. Sikhism

7 January Coptic Orthodox Christmas The date that Orthodox Christians celebrate Jesus’s birth in the Julian calendar. Coptic Orthodox Christian

8 January Bodhi Day This day celebrates the Buddha’s enlightenment; it is celebrated by Mahãyãna Buddhists. Buddhism

14 January Orthodox New Year The “Old New Year” celebrates the start of the Julian calendar. Orthodox Christian

18 January – 25 January 2025 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity Christians around the world are invited to pray for the unity of all Christians Christian

21 January World Religion Day A day in the Baha’i faith that celebrates common themes for faiths across the world Baha’i

27 January Holocaust Memorial Day A day for remembrance for all people who suffered at the hands of the Nazis during the Second World War – and to make sure it never happens again. Jewish

February:

1 February Imbolc The halfway point between the winter solstice and spring equinox in the Pagan and Wiccan calendars. This day celebrates fire, light, and the return of life. Pagan/Wiccan

2 February Candlemas A holiday in the Christian church that blesses the candle supply for that year. Christian

15 February Parinirvana Also known as Nirvana Day in Mahãyãna Buddhism, this date marks Buddha’s death and attainment of final Nirvana. Buddhism

13 February Tu Bishvat The “New Year of Trees” in the Jewish faith. Jewish

14 February Lailat al Miraj A Muslim holiday commemorating Muhammad’s journey from Mecca to Jerusalem where he ascended into heaven. Muslim

14 February The Night of Forgiveness/ Lailat-Ul-Bara’ah Muslims seek forgiveness for their sins, and many hold the belief that on this night person’s destiny for the year is fixed by Allah. The night is spent in prayer and asking for God’s guidance. Muslim

25 February Festival of Ayyam-i-Ha A multiple-day festival in the Baha’i faith that prioritizes gift-giving, hospitality, charity, and preparation for fasting ahead of the New Year. Baha’i

26 February Maha Shiravatri A Hindu festival called “Shiva’s night” which honours this significant deity. Hindu

March:

1 March – 30 March Ramadan The holy month of fasting, introspection, and prayer celebrated by Muslims. Muslim

5 March Ash Wednesday The day in the Christian Church that marks the start of Lent, the 40 days of prayer and fasting in preparation for the feast of Easter. Christian

14 March – 15 March Purim The Feast of Lots in the Jewish faith that honours the survival of ancient Persian Jews who were marked for death. Jewish

14 March – 16 March Hola Mohalla The 3-day Sikh festival honoring valor, skill, and defence preparedness. Sikhism

14 March – 15 March 2025 Holi A Hindu festival of colours that welcomes spring and a new harvest in India. Hinduism

19 March Feast Day of St. Joseph The day that commemorates the husband of Jesus’s mother Mary and father on Earth. Christian

20 March Ostara The celebration of the spring equinox in the Pagan and Wiccan religions. Pagan/Wiccan

20 March – 21 March Naw Ruz The Zoroastrian New Year that is celebrated at the spring equinox. Zoroastrianism

20 March Naw Ruz The New Year for the Baha’i faith, marking the end of the Baha’i fast. Baha’i

25 March The Annunciation The day in the Christian religion when the Angel Gabriel announced that Mary would become the mother of Jesus. Christian

30 March Eid al-Fitr An Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. As it ends fasting, its primary event is a big meal. Muslim

April:

4 April Mahavir Jayanti A Jain holiday celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism. Jainism

12 April – 20 April Passover (Pesach) A 7-day holiday in the Jewish faith that honors the freeing of the Israeli slaves. Jewish

14 April Vaisakhi An ancient festival for Hindus that simultaneously celebrates that Solar New Year and spring harvest. Hinduism

20 April Easter Sunay The most important day in the Christian faith when they celebrate the resurrection of their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Christian

27 April Feast of the Divine Mercy A feast day on the second Sunday of Easter when Christians seek Christ’s forgiveness and grace. Christian

May:

1 May Beltane A fire festival celebrated by the Pagan and Wiccan religions that celebrate summer and the fertility of the upcoming year. Pagan/Wiccan

12 May Vesak The most important Theravada Buddhist festival that signifies the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha. Buddhism

15 May Birthday of Buddha The day that Buddhists celebrate the Buddha’s birthday. Buddhism

23 May Declaration of the Bab The day that marks the prediction of the Bab as the Messenger of God in the Baha’i faith. Baha’i

29 May Feast of the Ascension A Christian holiday that marks the 40th day following Easter when Jesus ascended into Heaven. Christian

29 May Feast of the Ascension A day celebrated in Coptic Orthodox Christianity that marks Jesus’s ascension into heaven. Coptic Orthodox Christian

June:

1 June – 3 June Shavuot A Jewish holiday that combines a grain harvest and the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. Jewish

8 June Race Unity Day A day that promotes racial harmony and understanding in the Baha’i faith Baha’i

05 June – 09 June The Hajj The name for the annual pilgrimage to the Holy City of Mecca required for all Muslims at least once. Muslim

6 June – 10 June Eid al-Adha A Muslim holiday that marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage. Muslim

15 June Trinity Sunday A day in the Christian faith that celebrates the three personifications of God (the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit). Christian

15 June All Saints Day The day in Eastern Orthodox Christianity that designates the end of the Easter season. Eastern Orthodox Christian

16 June Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Sahib A day observed by Sikhs to commemorate an individual who laid down his life for their people. Sikhism

19 June Feast of Corpus Christi The feast day that commemorates the real presence of Jesus’s body in the Eucharist in the Roman Catholic Church. Christian

21 June Litha A Pagan and Wiccan festival that begins on the summer solstice and celebrates midsummer. Pagan/Wiccan

26 June Islamic New Year 1447 This day commemorates the migration of the Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Medina in 622 CE, this led to the formation of the Muslim community in this region “Muslim ”

27 June Feast of the Sacred Heart A feast day in the Roman Catholic Church that celebrates Jesus’s physical heart as a representation of his love for all humanity. Christian

July:

9 July Martyrdom of the Bab The day of the execution of the co-founder of the Baha’i faith. Baha’i

23 July Birthday of Haile Selassie A holiday in Rastafarianism that celebrates Emperor Haile Selassie, an individual believed to be the incarnation of God. Rastafarianism

24 July Pioneer Day A Utah state holiday that celebrates the settling of the Mormon pioneers in the Great Salt Lake area where they established the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mormonism

August:

1 August Lughnasadh A festival in the Pagan and Wiccan religions that marks the beginning of harvest season. Pagan/Wiccan

3 August Tisha B’Av A Jewish holiday that remembers the destruction of the Jewish temple, once in 586 BCE and once in 70 CE in Jerusalem. Jewish

19 August The Transfiguration of the Lord For many Christians this is the event that confirms the Divine Nature of Jesus. His clothes became dazzling white and a voice said â€˜This is my Son, the Beloved, listen to him!’ Christian

14 August – 15 August Arbaeen A day of observance for Muslims that concludes the 40-day mourning period after the Day of Ashura. Muslim

15 August Feast of the Assumption A holy day that commemorates the Virgin Mary being assumed, body and soul, into heaven. Christian

21 August – 28 August Paryushana A Jain festival about forgiveness that is the faith’s most important religious observance. Jainism

September:

07 September – 21 September Pitru Paksha A time when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. Hinduism

11 September Coptic New Year Also known as Nayrouz, this is a feast day that commemorates both martyrs and confessors in the Coptic Orthodox Christian Church Coptic Orthodox Christian

22 September Mabon This day marks the autumnal equinox in the Pagan and Wiccan religions. Pagan/Wiccan

23 September – 24 September Rosh Hashanah The Jewish New Year beginning at sundown that encourages reflection. Jewish

27 September Mawlid An Islamic holiday celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. Muslim

October:

2 October Dussehra The tenth and final day of the Hindu festival honoring Asuj Navratras. Hinduism

2 October Yom Kippur A Jewish day of atonement to reflect on sins and seek forgiveness from God. Jewish

7 October – 13 October Sukkot A day in the Jewish faith that remembers when the Jews journeyed to the desert on the way to the promised land. Jewish

21 October Diwali A 5-day festival of light that combines several different festivals in honor of gods, goddesses, harvests, new year’s, etc. It is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains. Hinduism/Sikhism/Jainism

21 October Jain New Year A holiday always following Diwali; Jains celebrate their new year on the first day after the month of Kartika. Jainism

22 October Navaratri A Hindu festival that celebrates the Goddess Durga. Hinduism

22 October Birthday of the Bab A day honoring the birthday of God’s messenger in the Baha’i faith Baha’i

23 October Birthday of Baha’u’llah A day honoring the birthday of the prophet-founding of the Baha’i faith Baha’i

31 October All Hallows’ Eve The evening before the Feast of All Saint’s Day Christian

31 October Samhain A festival in the Pagan and Wiccan religions that marks the end of the harvest season. Pagan/Wiccan

November:

1 November All Saints Day This day honours the saints who have attained heaven in the Christian faith. Christian

2 November All Souls’ Day Also known as the Day of the Dead or Día de Los Muertos, is a day of prayer and remembrance for the faithful departed. Christian

2 November Anniversary of the Crowning of Haile Selassie Rastafarianism

5 November Birthday of Guru Nanak Ji A day honoring the birth of the founder of Sikhism. Sikhism

30 November Feast of St. Andrew A day honoring the patron saint of Scotland, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Barbados, and Romania in the Roman Catholic Church. Andrew was the brother of St Peter and in the Anglican community he is associated with Missionary activity. Christian

December:

8 December Feast of the Immaculate Conception A feast day celebrated by Roman Catholics that celebrate Mary’s conception without original sin. Christian

15 December – 22 December Hanukkah The 8-day celebration of the “Festival of Lights” that honours the victory of Jews over Syrian Greeks. Jewish

21 December Yule A Pagan and Wiccan holiday that begins at sundown at the winter solstice. Pagan/Wiccan

25 December Christmas The holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Christian