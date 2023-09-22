Principle 7 – Love The Stranger

Principle

We uphold the right to migrate, which may be exercised not only by those fleeing threats to their safety but also by those seeking to build a better life for themselves and their families

Intercessory Prayer

For those men, women and children

striving for peace and prosperity in another land

remind them Lord,

that this life is only a foretaste of what you have prepared for them

in your heavenly kingdom

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

