Migrants and Refugees

Principle 7 – Love The Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 10:35 pm

The seventh guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We uphold the right to migrate, which may be exercised not only by those fleeing threats to their safety but also by those seeking to build a better life for themselves and their families

Intercessory Prayer

For those men, women and children
striving for peace and prosperity in another land
remind them Lord,
that this life is only a foretaste of what you have prepared for them
in your heavenly kingdom
Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Download

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

