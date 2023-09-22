Principle 7 – Love The Stranger

The seventh guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger
We uphold the right to migrate, which may be exercised not only by those fleeing threats to their safety but also by those seeking to build a better life for themselves and their families
For those men, women and children
striving for peace and prosperity in another land
remind them Lord,
that this life is only a foretaste of what you have prepared for them
in your heavenly kingdom
Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.
‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.
