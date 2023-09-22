Principle 5 – Love The Stranger

Principle

We ask our own government to help other countries address the factors that drive people from their homelands, including through the provision of a just aid budget, control of the arms trade, promotion of human rights and action to tackle the climate emergency

Intercessory Prayer

So we pray, we pray for our politicians that their decisions may be guided by compassion and that they may recognise the need to tackle the reasons why people leave their homelands.

Lord in your mercy hear our prayer

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

