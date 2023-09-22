Migrants and Refugees

Principle 3 – Love The Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 10:15 pm

The third guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

Nationalist or individualistic tendencies should not be allowed to take hold and prevent us seeing humanity as a single family.

Intercessory Prayer

For anyone who holds a position of power over another
may we continuously recognise the infinite dignity of all our brothers and sisters
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Download

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

