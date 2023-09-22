Principle 3 – Love The Stranger

The third guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger
Nationalist or individualistic tendencies should not be allowed to take hold and prevent us seeing humanity as a single family.
For anyone who holds a position of power over another
may we continuously recognise the infinite dignity of all our brothers and sisters
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.
‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.
__________