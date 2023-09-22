Principle 13 – Love the Stranger

The thirteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger
We call for the sanctity of life to be prioritised in all border security arrangements and reject measures that place people in danger or deny reasonable assistance to those in need.
God our heavenly father,
help us to treat every person with the respect that is their right
help us not to place any person in any kind of danger
help us to see in each person, the face of your son
and to reach out with compassion, to assist them in their needs
Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.
‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.
__________