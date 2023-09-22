Principle 13 – Love the Stranger

Principle

We call for the sanctity of life to be prioritised in all border security arrangements and reject measures that place people in danger or deny reasonable assistance to those in need.

Intercessory Prayer

God our heavenly father,

help us to treat every person with the respect that is their right

help us not to place any person in any kind of danger

help us to see in each person, the face of your son

and to reach out with compassion, to assist them in their needs

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Download

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

<Principle 12

Principle 14>