Principle 12 – Love the Stranger

Principle

We defend the fundamental human dignity of all migrants and refugees, regardless of their legal status, including through policies providing access to decent accommodation, healthcare, and childhood education, as well as facilitating family reunification.

Intercessory Prayer

For all people who have been forced to leave their home and seek a new life in safety,

may they always find here with us a place of authentic welcome and refuge

where they can thrive with equal dignity as children of God,

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

