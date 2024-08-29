Environment World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation 1 September marks the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.  icon-home » Events » Season of Creation » World Day of Prayer for the Care of...

Father, Lord of all creation,

we praise you with all your creatures

and the whole universe that comes forth from the work of Your hands.

We acknowledge the privilege and responsibility

that You give us as stewards of Your creation.

In our ignorance we have done damage to our common home

and our brothers and sisters are suffering.

Through faithfully following your Son

guide and direct us to prepare for a better future.

Teach us to contemplate You in the beauty of the universe,

for all things speak of You.

Give us the grace to recognise, respect and protect all You have created,

using wisely all that you have entrusted to us.

Holy Spirit,

who first hovered over the dawn of creation and drew order out of the chaos

help us to build your kingdom of justice, love, peace and beauty where the poor of the earth are crying out.

You, who live and reign, world without end, Amen.