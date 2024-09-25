Webinar: War and the Wounded Earth: The Impact of Conflict on Creation

Friday, 18 October 2024, 13:00-14:00

In honour of the 2024 Season of Creation’s theme, “To Hope and Act with Creation”, this webinar will delve into the profound ecological consequences of armed conflict on our common home. The panel of experts will aim to examine how warfare and conflict directly contribute to environmental degradation, disrupt international cooperation for environmental protection, and shift societal priorities away from sustainable environmental practices.

Bridging the academic and religious, and drawing inspiration from Pope Francis’s Laudato Si’, which underscores the moral imperative of responsibly stewarding God’s creation, the event will address the often-overlooked ecological challenges posed by war and conflict. It will also explore how these conflicts exacerbate environmental degradation globally and present case studies that highlight their long-term impacts on biodiversity and vulnerable ecosystems. By showcasing past projects and communities that have successfully reversed environmental damage caused by conflict, the panel will seek to illustrate that hope, healing, and restoration is possible.

Chair

Bishop John Arnold, Lead Bishop for the Environment

Speakers:

Introduction by Sr. Alessandra Smerilli, Secretary to the Dicastery for Integral Human Development

Born in Vasto (Chieti), Italy, Sister Smerilli has served as the Under-Secretary of the Dicastery since March 2021, as well as coordinator of the Taskforce Economy of the Vatican COVID-19 Commission.

Tim Hill MBE

Tim Hill is a Chief Executive Officer / National Director of Stella Maris. Prior to assuming the role as the CEO / National Director for Stella Maris UK, Tim served in the British Army for 36 years, where he served on operations in Northern Ireland, Iraq (1991 and 2003) and Afghanistan (2008 and 2012). His last role prior to retiring from the Army in May 2023, was Commander British Army (Germany). He counts leadership, mentoring people and strategic level management as his key skills. He was awarded the MBE in 1995. Tim is a passionate advocate for The People of the Sea, ensuring their right to dignity, fair living and working conditions, and protection from exploitation and abuse. Their well-being is crucial for sustainable communities and ethical industry practices.

Philip Booth

Philip Booth is Director of Catholic Mission and Professor of Finance, Public Policy and Ethics at St. Mary’s University, Twickenham. He is the author of a number of books and papers on finance, regulation, social insurance and Catholic social teaching, including his most recent book “Catholic Social Thought and Public Policy”. He also curates the website: www.catholicsocialthough.org.uk Philip is also Director of Policy and Research at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and of the Royal Statistical Society.

Anna Blackman

Anna Blackman is a Lecturer in Catholic Religious Education at the University of Glasgow. Prior to her time at Glasgow, she lectured at the universities of Roehampton, Durham, Newcastle, and Tubingen, as well as working as a Research Associate in the area of Catholic social thought and practice at the Center for Social Concerns at the University of Notre Dame. She serves on the Columban Missionaries in Britain’s Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee and co-chairs the Catholic Theological Ethics in the World Church’s roundtable on nonviolence and just peace. Anna also serves on the Education Committee for the Catholic Nonviolence Initiative.

