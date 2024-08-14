Pioneering Parishes: How Local Church Communities Can Become Guardians of Creation

Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 7-8pm

Online only

Drawing inspiration from the collaborative Guardians of Creation project, and to promote the theme of this year’s Season of Creation, ‘To Hope and Act with Creation’, this online event will showcase how dynamic parishes can offer an inspirational model for others to enable them to take meaningful action for the environment.

A panel of experts and parish innovators will discuss how to promote greener practices within our local communities in a variety of settings. They will share their experiences and offer best practice and success stories with the goal of inspiring parishes to reduce their environmental footprint and enhance biodiversity.

Organised in collaboration with CAFOD.

Panel

Dr Roland Daw

A Senior Lecturer in Strategy and Entrepreneurship at St Mary’s University, Dr Roland Daw works on several research projects investigating sustainability transition in the Catholic Church.

Kirsty Wright

Head of Property at the Diocese of Plymouth, Kirsty Wright works on heritage issues and sustainable building maintenance – including for historic churches.

Parish Example

We will also hear from a parishioner who has helped their parish work towards the CAFOD LiveSimply award.

Chair

Neil Thorns, CAFOD’s Director of Advocacy.

Register using the form at the end of this news piece on CAFOD’s website to secure your place.



