Pope has restful night, has breakfast in armchair

“Pope Francis has had a restful night and this morning, got out of bed and had breakfast in an armchair,” the Holy See Press Office stated in a note to journalists on Thursday morning.

Pope Francis is being treated for double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Wednesday evening, the Holy See Press Office statement noted the Holy Father’s clinical condition “is stable,” and that “the blood tests, evaluated by the medical staff, show a slight improvement, particularly in the inflammatory indices.”

It noted that after breakfast, the Pope read some newspapers and then went about his work with his closest collaborators, and that before lunch, he received the Eucharist.

In the afternoon, Pope Francis received a visit from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with whom he spent 20 minutes in private.

Earlier this week, the Holy See Press Office released statements provided by the doctors who noted that due to the Pope’s complex clinical picture, a longer hospitalization would be required.

Source: Vaticannews.va