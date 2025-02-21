Pope Francis

Pope has good night at Gemelli Hospital

Friday, February 21st, 2025 @ 11:06 am
“The night went well, and this morning Pope Francis got up and had breakfast.” This is the update from the Holy See Press Office on Friday, February 21.

Last night’s communication reported that Pope Francis’ clinical condition, since his hospitalization at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on February 14, is showing slight improvement, with no fever and stable hemodynamic parameters.

According to available information, the Pope has some localized focal pneumonia but continues to breathe independently, and his heart remains strong.

Source: Vaticannews.va

