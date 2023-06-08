Pope Francis offers support and blessing for Day of Life 

Pope Francis has sent a message with his Apostolic Blessing to Catholics in England and Wales, Ireland and Scotland who will celebrate Day for Life on Sunday, 18 June 2023.

It is the day in the Church’s calendar set aside for raising awareness of the meaning and value of human life at every stage and in every condition – from conception to natural death.

In 2023, for the first time, Day for Life will be celebrated on the same day in all four countries.

Communicating the Holy Father’s message, the new Papal Nuncio to the UK, Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía expressed Pope Francis’s prayers, particularly for expectant mothers and their families, through the intercession of Mary, Mother of God.

The Pope, writes Archbishop Maury Buendía quoting from a General Audience on 25 March 2020, reminds us that, “to defend life is not an ideology for the Church. It is a reality; a human reality that involves all Christians, precisely because they are Christian and because they are human.”

Theme and Message

Taking the theme of ‘Listen to Her’ and focusing on post-abortion trauma, this year’s Day for Life message was written by Jane, who attended Catholic schools as a child, and had an abortion as a teenager. You can read her full message here: cbcew.org.uk/dfl23-message

Resources

In addition, our Day for Life digital content includes a ‘Novena for Life’, prayers, testimonies and details of organisations that offer help after an abortion. All this and more here: cbcew.org.uk/day-for-life

Rachel’s Vineyard

Rachel’s Vineyard is a healing ministry for those who are suffering from the trauma of abortion, or those who have been connected to someone who is. To find out more, click here: https://www.rachelsvineyard.org.uk