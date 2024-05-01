Day for Life Fund – Grant applications now open

Grant applications for the Day for Life Fund opened on 1 May, giving organisations the opportunity to apply for funding for initiatives that promote the dignity of human life from conception to natural death.

Bishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues, said:

“I am pleased to announce that this year’s applications are now open. I encourage any organisation whose work strives to uphold the Church’s commitment to protecting the dignity of human life to apply.

“I also encourage anyone who can to donate to the Day for Life Fund to ensure that this important work continues.”

One previous recipient of funding is the Saint Gianna project, run by Catholic Care in the Diocese of Leeds, which provides support to anyone within the diocese during a pregnancy for the first year of the baby’s life. Recently, the project launched a new initiative, supplying ‘welcome to the world’ packages to families in need, which include Moses baskets purchased through the Day for Life Fund. This support is open to anyone within the diocese, regardless of age, religion, race or marital status and is a vital lifeline for expectant mothers.

Bishop Sherrington praised the project, and highlighted how important Day for Life funding has been for its work:

“We recently celebrated the feast of St Gianna Beretta Molla, the Patron Saint of physicians, mothers and unborn children. Her life is a testimony of sacrificial love for the most vulnerable, that each member of the Church is called to follow.

“I congratulate Catholic Care’s Saint Gianna’s project who celebrated their Anniversary Open Day on 1 May. Their work reflects the example set by their Patron to provide support and assistance to women and girls during and beyond pregnancy.

“Thanks to the generous contributions to the Day for Life Fund, the Catholic Church in England and Wales is able to fund the work of organisations like St Gianna’s.”

Bishop Sherrington, reminding us that Day for Life will be celebrated on 16 June in our parishes, offered a prayer for the gift of life:

“As we approach this year’s Day for Life on the 16 June, let us pray with St Gianna Beretta Molla that we can receive the graces to better recognise the beauty and gift of life in the most vulnerable. Using her words: ‘Lord, keep Your grace in my heart. Live in me so that Your grace be mine.'”

Apply

The Day for Life Fund specifically gives financial assistance to organisations that work on life issues.

You can apply here.