Pope Francis’ mortal remains buried in St. Mary Major

After a solemn but beautiful Requiem Mass, Pope Francis’ mortal remains made their way across the Eternal City to his final resting place: the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

Over 150,000 people lined the streets of Rome to bid a final farewell to Pope Francis, who on Easter Sunday, the day before he died, had driven around St. Peter’s Square in his popemobile, where he, perhaps unknowingly, said goodbye to the faithful.

The procession on Saturday travelled through the ancient ruins of Rome, past the monument of the fallen soldiers in Piazza Venezia.

The late Pope, who so tirelessly advocated for peace, was driven past the ancient Roman Forum and the Colosseum, where his beautiful meditations for the Good Friday Way of the Cross had been read aloud just one week before, denouncing the economy of indifference and calling for an economy of peace.

The popemobile-turned-hearse drove up to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where his coffin was raised towards the crowd for a final goodbye.

Inside the Basilica, the Pope’s coffin was held for a few moments before the entrance to the Pauline Chapel, so that he could face the icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani before being taken to the niche beside it prepared for his tomb.

At 1pm, the Rite of the Burial of the Roman Pontiff began.

The rite took place according to the prescriptions of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, presided over by Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell, in the presence of those indicated in the relevant Notice from the Office for the Liturgical Celebrations and the family members of the deceased Pope. The liturgical ceremony concluded at 1:30pm.

Pope Francis has now been laid to rest in the burial niche in the side nave between the Sforza Chapel and the Pauline Chapel, which houses the icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani. We can be sure that the two of them will never leave each other’s sides.

