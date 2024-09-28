Pope to Belgian clergy: Joy and mercy must fill your ministry

On the third day of his Apostolic Journey to Belgium, Pope Francis met Saturday with the country’s bishops, priests, men and women religious, and pastoral workers at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Koelkelberg.

In his address, the Pope focused on the Church’s mission of proclaiming the Gospel to every sector of society.

He spoke first about the path of evangelization, saying the West is experiencing a crisis of faith.

Rather than being caught on the back foot, said the Pope, the Church must welcome this crisis as an opportunity to rouse ourselves and rediscover “the ways of the Spirit.”

It “demonstrates that we have moved from a Christianity located within a welcoming social framework to a ‘minority’ Christianity, or better, a Christianity of witness,” he said.

Pope Francis called on Belgian priests to love Jesus Christ and walk closely with God’s holy people, seeking harmony in diversity.

He went on to point to the Gospel attitude of joy, which goes beyond fleeting amusement and sinks deep into the soul to sustain our Christians lives, even in moments of darkness or pain.

“Joy of heart is kindled by the Gospel,” he said. “It is knowing that we are not alone on our journey and that even in situations of poverty, sin, and affliction, God is near.”

At times when fidelity seems difficult, said the Pope, the Church’s pastoral ministers must remember where our Christian path leads and draw strength from Christ.

The Pope went on to highlight the importance of mercy, since God is always merciful.

God the Father, he said, “never withdraws His love from us,” even when we have committed a serious sin.

Seen in worldly terms, God’s expansive mercy seems “unjust,” but he said, God’s justice goes beyond and calls everyone to “right their wrongs.”

Pope Francis noted that the clerical sexual abuse crisis has caused “atrocious suffering and deep wounds and undermined even the path of faith.”

“There is a need for a great deal of mercy to keep us from hardening our hearts before the suffering of victims,” he said, “so that we can help them feel our closeness and offer all the help we can.”

The Pope concluded by thanking the clergy and religious of Belgium for always offering God’s mercy and allowing the light of faith to shine through in the darkest of times.

“Without the Spirit, nothing Christian can take place.”

Source: Vaticannews.va