Environment Pope encourages commitments for Season of Creation CBCEW » Pope encourages commitments for Sea... Environment » »

Pope Francis calls for concrete commitment to care for our common home. His words come ahead of the World Day of Prayer for Creation celebrated on 1 September which kicks off the Season of Creation which lasts till 4 October.

During the weekly General Audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis recalled the World Day of Prayer for Creation and the beginning of the Season of Creation.

Pope Francis had established 1 September as the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, encouraging the faithful around the world to pray for our common home.

The day also marks the beginning of the Season of Creation which lasts till 4 October, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

Addressing the faithful gathered at the Paul VI Hall, the Holy Father prayed that this year’s theme “Listen to the voice of creation” may foster in everyone “a concrete commitment to care for our common home.”

“At the mercy of our consumerist excesses,” said the Pope, the Earth “groans and begs us to stop our abuse and her destruction.”

He also prayed during this Season of Creation that the United Nations COP27 and COP15 summits may “unite the human family in decisively addressing the twin crises of climate and reduced biodiversity.”

Source: Vatican News