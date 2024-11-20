Environment Pray for the millions impacted by deadly smog in the Punjab region CBCEW » Pray for the millions impacted by d... Environment » »

Bishop Tom Neylon, Lead Bishop for Asia, has urged Catholics in England and Wales to pray for the region of Pakistan and India that is experiencing record high levels of toxic, polluted air.

The cities of Lahore and Multan in Pakistan are said to be the worst hit, with the AQI (air quality index) reading in the latter tipping 2,000 twice – a new record for air pollution.

Bishop Neylon, an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Liverpool, said:

“I was deeply concerned to hear the news of the unprecedented levels of toxic smog over the Punjab region, which has now lasted for weeks. I have been made aware that nearly two million people are currently admitted to hospitals due to the smog – an immense number, four times greater than the population of the city of Liverpool.”

Reflecting on his closeness to the people of Pakistan, he added:

“I had the privilege to visit Punjab in 2023, where I witnessed vibrant communities in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad, full of a deep faith and firm hope despite daily hardships. It is difficult to accept that the toxic levels of smog will impose yet another challenge to the families and the wider community, causing great suffering, disruption to education, and endangering the most vulnerable – children and those with respiratory illnesses.”

“During this time of trial, my thoughts and prayers are with those affected, as well as with the hospital staff who are currently overwhelmed and doing their best to help.

“As this tragedy serves as a stark reminder of our shared responsibility to care for one another and to protect our fragile world in the face of so many environmental crises, I urge the Catholic community here, in England and Wales, to keep the people of Pakistan in our prayers.”