COP29 climate finance deal ‘falls short’ says Bishop Arnold

Following the conclusion of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Bishop John Arnold, Lead Bishop for the Environment, has voiced his disappointment about the inadequacy of the agreed climate finance deal.

Bishop Arnold remarked:

“COP29 offered a critical opportunity for the global community to renew their commitment to our common home, to honour past promises and take meaningful action to reduce carbon emissions and avert the climate crisis. Regrettably, the climate finance deal has fallen short of what is urgently needed.

“Sadly, those who are least responsible for climate change will continue to bear the brunt of its devastation. The leaders of developing nations have already condemned the COP29 climate deal as a ‘travesty of justice’, pointing out that wealthier nations have failed to respond to ‘the cry of the earth and cry of the poor.’

“They have not provided the necessary support and have not acted in the spirit of true fraternity. As Pope Francis wrote in his papal encyclical, Laudato Si: ‘The warming caused by huge consumption on the part of some rich countries has repercussions on the poorest areas of the world, especially Africa, where a rise in temperature, together with drought, has proved devastating for farming.'”

Bishop John continued:

“This year has marked the hottest on record, with temperatures breaching the critical 1.5C-degree threshold – once deemed the ‘point of no return’. This milestone serves as a dire warning that the climate crisis is accelerating beyond previous predictions.”

He added:

“We must also confront the harsh reality that promises made at past climate summits have remained inadequately fulfilled. This failure undermines justice and further erodes trust in the integrity of climate processes. The top priority of governments must be to implement the promises they have made at this and earlier COPs and then to go further at future COPs.

“Our hope moving forward is that the global community, including the UK, will come together to build stronger accountability, foster greater cooperation, and accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuels, whilst implementing those promises already made.

“We must push for meaningful action, including from fossil fuel companies, to address the climate crisis. I ask you all to pray for a future where our collective efforts lead to real progress.”