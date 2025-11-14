Plenary Statement: Environment

At the end of their autumn plenary meeting, the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales called on the UK government to support the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty campaign that will be presented during the COP30 negotiations taking place from 6-21 November in Belém, Brazil.

COP30 offers an important opportunity for countries to recommit to the multilateral promise made through the Paris Agreement to limit the rise of average global temperature to well below 2°C, commit to net zero and to assist poorer countries to reach climate targets. The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the United Nations’ annual meeting held to assess progress in dealing with climate change.

The Bishops of England and Wales held their autumn plenary meeting at Hinsley Hall in the Diocese of Leeds from 10-13 November 2025.

Bishops’ Plenary Statement

The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales ask the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to support the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty campaign that will be presented during the COP30 (30th UN Climate Change Agreement) negotiations, taking place from 6-21 November in Belém, Brazil. The need for a binding commitment to end the expansion of new coal, oil and gas projects – and to accelerate a global transition away from fossil fuels is urgent.

Currently, a bloc of seventeen countries, consisting mainly of island nations which are under threat of rising sea levels due to climate change, are leading the campaign for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. These small island nations who, in a dark irony, are the least cause of global warming, need our support.

Background

The proposed Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty aims to provide a global roadmap to halt the expansion of fossil fuel, manage an equitable phase-out of coal, oil and gas, and lay the foundations for a true just energy transition in which no worker, community or country is left behind.