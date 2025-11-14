Plenary Statement – Life Issues

The dignity and protection of human life was central to the bishops’ discussions during the week, particularly parliamentary moves to legalise assisted suicide and decriminalise abortion up to birth in some cases. The bishops issued this post-plenary statement.

Statement

2025 is marked by an assault on the value of human life.

The Bishops of England and Wales express deep sadness at the continued passage through Parliament of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill which could legalise assisted suicide. If passed by both Houses, this act would devalue life and put the lives of the vulnerable at risk. We have expressed our concerns on many occasions, highlighting the danger of coercive control and the pressure that will be put on vulnerable people who are ill, as well as the threat to the survival of care homes and hospices who oppose this legislation, especially where the mission and values of those institutions would prevent them from facilitating assisted suicide.

We are also alarmed by the amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill which proposes to decriminalise abortion up to birth in some circumstances. This amendment will further endanger the life of the unborn child.

The laws of our country should give special attention to the vulnerable, especially the unborn child and the terminally ill patient. They should protect life, preserve human dignity and promote the common good. Assisted suicide and the proposed decriminalisation of abortion up to birth in some circumstances are directly contrary to these aims.

We would like to thank wholeheartedly all those who continue to work to prevent these laws being passed, whether by letter-writing, lobbying or prayer. We ask Catholics and others who share our values to continue to work and pray for the defeat of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. We also ask you to offer support to those parliamentarians who are attempting to overturn the amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill which decriminalises abortion up to birth in some circumstances.

We commend the work of those who endeavour to rebuild a culture of life in England and Wales, and we pray for the success of that work. This includes those who care assiduously and with love for the terminally ill and the dying.

We will continue to stand up for the dignity of all human life from conception to natural death. We will accompany the most vulnerable, whatever circumstances or challenges they face, for “The love of Christ urges us on” (2 Corinthians 5:14).

Watch

Archbishop John Sherrington, the Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference was interviewed after the plenary meeting. Watch at the top of this page or on YouTube.