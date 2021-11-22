Autumn Plenary 2021

Canon Chris Thomas, General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, gives an overview of exactly what the Bishops discussed at their autumn plenary held at Hinsley Hall, Leeds, from 15-18 November 2021.

Items included:

Reflection on the COVID19 pandemic, particularly praying for those who have died, the bereaved and our frontline and ancillary workers.

The change in our patterns of worship and the need for us to be “Honouring Sunday” – recognising the gift of the Sunday Eucharist

The safe return, where possible, to the Church and Her Sacraments.

Engaging in the Synod pathway called for by Pope Francis.

The Bishops approved a pilgrimage of the relics of Saint Bernadette of Lourdes, Bernadette Soubirous, to the UK in 2022.

Continuation of the national scripture programme – the God Who Speaks.

The new vision and mission of the Caritas Social Action Network.

In addition, Bishop John Arnold gave a reflection on the two weeks he spent at the COP26 UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow. Bishop Paul Mason gave an update on the vital work of safeguarding in the Catholic Church in England and Wales. Bishop Paul McAleenan discussed the Bishops’ work supporting migrants and refugees.

This update was given at a press conference held in-person and virtually in London on Friday, 19 November 2021.