Autumn Plenary 2021

An overview of what the Bishops discussed at their autumn plenary meeting held at Hinsley Hall, Leeds, from 15-18 November 2021.
Canon Chris Thomas, General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, gives an overview of exactly what the Bishops discussed at their autumn plenary held at Hinsley Hall, Leeds, from 15-18 November 2021.
Items included:
In addition, Bishop John Arnold gave a reflection on the two weeks he spent at the COP26 UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow. Bishop Paul Mason gave an update on the vital work of safeguarding in the Catholic Church in England and Wales. Bishop Paul McAleenan discussed the Bishops’ work supporting migrants and refugees.
This update was given at a press conference held in-person and virtually in London on Friday, 19 November 2021.
The Bishops of England and Wales released this statement following the November 2021 Plenary Assembly about the importance of honouring Sunday.
Bishop Paul Mason gives an update on the on-going work of the new Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA).
Bishop John Arnold, Lead Bishop for the Environment, spent almost two weeks in Glasgow attending the COP26 UN Climate Summit.
Speaking at a post-plenary press conference in London on 19 November 2021, Bishop Paul McAleenan gave an update on the Bishops' work to support migrants and refugees in England and Wales.