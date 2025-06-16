India Plane crash has shattered communities in India and in England and Wales, says Bishop CBCEW » International » Countries » Plane crash has shattered communiti... India » »

Following the devastating crash of Air India Flight AI171, which claimed the lives of 241 people on board and a number of people on the ground, Bishop Tom Neylon, Lead Bishop for Asia for the Bishops’ Conference, commented:

“The Catholic community in England and Wales stands in prayerful solidarity with all those affected, especially the people of Ahmedabad who witnessed the tragedy and are currently dealing with its aftermath. May God grant eternal rest to the departed and comfort to the grieving.

“While the crash claimed the lives of over 241 passengers and crew, it also took the lives of a number of medical students who happened to be at the college compound that day. We can only imagine the pain of the families now being asked to provide DNA samples to help identify the remains of their loved ones. We hold all those affected in our prayers during this time of such profound grief.

“This tragedy will leave a lasting wound as it has shattered families and shaken entire communities both in India and here in England and Wales. In the days and weeks ahead, the people of India and the UK will face the painful task of mourning the loss, supporting the survivors and making sense of this heartbreaking tragedy.

“May this be a time when our compassion draws us closer together and our shared humanity moves us to action: to accompany the grieving, to offer support, to pray for healing. In this spirit, I commend the emergency services and volunteers who responded with such courage and compassion in the aftermath of the crash.”