Peace Sunday 2022

Peace Sunday follows the international World Day of Peace and is celebrated in the parishes of England and Wales on the Second Sunday of Ordinary Time. In 2022 this falls on 16 January.

The theme is taken from Pope Francis’ message for the 55th World Day of Peace:

Dialogue between Generations, Education, Work and Dialogue: Tools for Building Lasting Peace.

Pax Christi, the international Catholic movement for peace, takes the lead in providing resources for Peace Sunday. Its National President, Archbishop Malcolm McMahon of Liverpool, says:

“This year has been one of unprecedented and continuing challenges. We are all conscious of the need to restore and rebuild our communities here and around the world, accepting that we need new ways of working and relating to each other.

“The Christian message of peace, through reconciliation, justice and nonviolence, can offer hope and direction in these times.”

Pax Christi provides parish resources, posters, podcasts, family activities, resources for children and more. Visit the Pax Christi website for more.

Prayer

O God of peace, who are peace itself

and whom a spirit of discord

cannot grasp,

nor a violent mind receive,

grant that those who are one in heart

may persevere in what is good

and that those in conflict

may forget evil and so be healed.

Amen

Prayer of the Faithful

One of the following may be used or adapted according to local needs:

For peace between nations,

a lasting peace with justice.

For individuals, groups or movements that promote war and conflict,

that Christ, the Prince of Peace, might turn hearts to a culture of life.

